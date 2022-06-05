Australia complains to Beijing over ‘dangerous’ move by Chinese jet

Australia on Sunday criticized China for a “dangerous maneuver” by a Chinese fighter airplane when it intercepted an Australian plane in worldwide airspace over the South China Sea late final month.

A Chinese jet on May 26 intercepted an Australian P-8 plane that was on “routine maritime surveillance activity” in worldwide airspace, the Defense Department in Canberra stated in a statement.

“The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew,” the division stated.

Austrialian Defense Minister Richard Marles instructed native media that the Chinese airplane despatched out flares and shards of aluminum chaff. He referred to as the incident “very dangerous.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese instructed reporters the federal government has raised its “concerns about the incident with the Chinese government.”

The South China Sea is a contested area over which China has claimed rights, whereas Australia has in recent times elevated its protection and cooperation with the U.S. within the space.