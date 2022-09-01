Australia, France patch up defence ties

Australia and France are strengthening their defence co-operation and deepening their diplomatic ties, officers say, as the 2 nations search to heal wounds from an argument over a secret submarine contract that infuriated France a yr in the past.

During his final cease on a European tour, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles assured France that his nation is attempting to “turn the page” and “move on” from the breakdown in relations.

The controversy erupted after Australia cancelled a navy contract with France that was price billions of {dollars} and took its enterprise as an alternative to the United States and the United Kingdom as a part of the AUKUS pact.

“It’s critically important that our relationship moves forward with frankness, with respect and with honesty,” Marles mentioned in a joint assertion together with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, within the western French port metropolis of Brest.

The two ministers mentioned they have been dedicated to tasks that can strengthen their joint defence capabilities and shield their “shared interests in a prosperous, resilient and secure” Pacific area.

They agreed to “enhance military cooperation” together with extra sturdy joint navy workout routines, joint regional deployments, coaching actions and improved sharing of intelligence.

“Like all friendships, it has experienced ups and downs,” Lecornu, the French defence minister, mentioned of their bilateral relations.