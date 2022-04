Australia imposes sanctions against 14 Russian companies and organizations

Australia’s authorities has imposed financial sanctions in opposition to 14

Russian corporations and organizations over the state of affairs in Ukraine,

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs stated on Thursday, Trend studies citing TASS.

Falling underneath Australia’s sanctions are gasoline and power

corporations Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, and Transneft, truck producer

Kamaz, diamond mining firm Alrosa, Ruselectronics holding

firm, Rostelecom, hydroelectricity firm RusHydro, United

Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Sevmash (integrated into USC),

ship operator Sovomflot, Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port,

insurance coverage firm Sogaz, and the railway journeys reserving workplace of

Visit Russia nationwide journey firm.