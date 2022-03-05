Australia keep hope of win in uphill fight

Australia have set their sights on defying historical past as they purpose to bat their manner again into the Rawalpindi Test and pull off essentially the most unlikely win in opposition to Pakistan.

The vacationers have been saved from a tough ultimate hour on day two, with unhealthy mild stopping play at 0-5 on Saturday after Pakistan had declared on 4-476.

The shut was additional sophisticated by a weird seven-minute delay to the beginning of Australia’s innings with the curler nonetheless on the pitch and confusion over whether or not quicks might bowl earlier than just one over was despatched down.

All of that labored firmly in Australia’s favour, as has the truth that they have been in a position to bowl tight sufficient to comprise Pakistan to a run-rate of two.94 per over.

Australia subsequently consider they’re nonetheless within the contest if they’ll bat huge and construct a sizeable lead, in a sport the place Pakistan’s first three partnerships all topped 100 with Azhar Ali hitting 185 and Imam-ul-Haq 157.

“If we bat really well we can turn the game and potentially have something to bowl at later on day five,” Marcus Labuschagne stated.

“We need to bat well. Two days are out of the game. We’ve got a really big day tomorrow where we need to set a really good platform.

“And then day 4 goes to be the shifting day. If we bat rather well on day 4, we may give ourselves a possibility, doubtlessly, on day 5.”

History, though, is not on Australia’s side.

No Australian team has ever won a Test in Asia after conceding a score of more than 450 in the first innings of the match, while a comeback from a first innings of 476 to win would be Australia’s fourth-best fightback anywhere.

Adding to the challenge will be the fact there were signs of more spin and the pitch staying lower and slower on Saturday.

Reverse swing also began to feature with the pitch and outfield more abrasive, something Pakistan would be hopeful of capitalising on come Sunday.

Labuschagne said Australia need look no further than Azhar and Imal-ul-Haq for how to bat on the pitch, as they spent almost 87 overs together for a 205-run second-wicket stand.

“They each batted fantastically. They have been affected person, they did not actually give us something,” Labuschagne stated.

“It’s simply being disciplined in your sport and ensuring you are staying focus for a protracted time period.”

Australia did have chances to break through.

They failed to review a caught behind Imam-ul-Haq edged on 143, before Pat Cummins had the ball reversing to trap him lbw in the following session.

Alex Carey also put down a chance off Nathan Lyon when Mohammad Rizwan was on zero when he was dropped before finishing on 29no.

On a day the place the pitch provided little, Labuschagne claimed a direct-hit run-out to get captain Babar Azam on 36 earlier than additionally having Azhar caught attempting to reverse sweep late.