Australia landslide kills two British tourists

A landslide struck a British household on vacation in Sydney, killing the daddy and his nine-year-old son whereas critically injuring the mom and one other son, Australian police stated Tuesday.

The household of 5 was caught by the landslide on Monday as they hiked alongside a well-liked path within the Blue Mountains to the west of Australia’s largest metropolis.

Police stated groups have been nonetheless attempting to recuperate the our bodies of the daddy and son from the scene on Tuesday.

Rescuers rushed the mom and her 14-year-old son to hospital in Sydney on Monday night, police stated. They each underwent surgical procedure and have been in important situation on Tuesday.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was not injured and was walked out from the path by emergency providers, a police spokesperson stated.

She is being assisted by the British consulate and welfare providers.

Local police within the Blue Mountains have been investigating the landslide and a report was to be ready for the coroner on the 2 deaths.

The identification of the household has not been launched.

Sydney has skilled heavy rains in latest weeks, with many suburbs within the metropolis’s west devastated by flash flooding and heavy storms.

