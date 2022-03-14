Australia launches legal action against Russia over MH17

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of its aggression underscores the need to continue our enduring efforts to hold Russia to account for its blatant violation of international law and the UN charter, including threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and airspace,” Senator Payne mentioned in a press release.

“While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia’s actions, the Australian government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so that this horrific act never happens again.”

MH17 was shot down in July 2014 whereas in flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and travelling over japanese Ukraine when separatists backed by Russia had been preventing Ukrainian forces within the months after the Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Four suspects were charged over the firing of the missile however none agreed to attend the Dutch court docket. Three Russians had been charged – Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin – in addition to one Ukrainian, Leonid Kharchenko.