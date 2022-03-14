Australia launches legal action against Russia over MH17
“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of its aggression underscores the need to continue our enduring efforts to hold Russia to account for its blatant violation of international law and the UN charter, including threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and airspace,” Senator Payne mentioned in a press release.
Loading
“While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia’s actions, the Australian government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so that this horrific act never happens again.”
MH17 was shot down in July 2014 whereas in flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and travelling over japanese Ukraine when separatists backed by Russia had been preventing Ukrainian forces within the months after the Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea.
Four suspects were charged over the firing of the missile however none agreed to attend the Dutch court docket. Three Russians had been charged – Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin – in addition to one Ukrainian, Leonid Kharchenko.
In the most recent court docket listening to, attorneys defending these charged questioned the central declare by prosecutors that the Buk TELAR was fired by pro-Russian separatists from a small subject close to the Ukrainian city of Pervomaiskyi.
Senator Payne mentioned on Monday the Australian and Dutch case in opposition to the Russian Federation would depend on key information concerning the assault together with info that confirmed the missile system was transported from Russia to the sphere within the east of Ukraine on the morning of 17 July 2014.
“The missile system belonged to the Russian Federation’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Military Brigade, and was accompanied by a trained Russian military crew,” she mentioned in a press release with Mr Morrison and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash.
“From the launch site, the Buk TELAR fired the missile that shot down Flight MH17, killing all 298 people on board.
“The missile could only have been fired by the trained Russian crew of the Buk TELAR, or at least by someone acting under their instruction, direction or control.
“The Buk missile system was returned to the Russian Federation shortly after the downing of Flight MH17.”
The Morning Edition publication is our information to the day’s most vital and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.