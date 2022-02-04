Australia may use defence forces to help COVID-hit aged-care sector

Australia might use its defence forces to assist handle a COVID-19 outbreak within the aged-care sector that has stretched staffing and compelled many houses into lockdowns, the prime minister stated on Friday as nationwide an infection numbers remained on a downtrend, Trend report citing Reuters.

The authorities has come below stress over the unfold of the Omicron variant in aged-care houses, with Richard Colbeck, minister for senior Australians and aged care companies, drawing criticism after he attended a cricket match as a substitute of showing earlier than a parliamentary committee wanting into the outbreaks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated he had requested the ministers of defence and well being to see how defence forces might assist care houses, the place many employees have needed to isolate due to infections.

Morrison stated about 560 aged-care residents had died since Omicron hit in late 2021.

He informed reporters the defence drive was not a “shadow workforce” for the sector and cautioned in opposition to “simple solutions to complex problems” however stated they needed to take into account choices.

“When you’re the prime minister, and the minister for health and aged care, and the minister for defence, you have to deal with practical options that work,” he stated.

The Australian Defence Force has been concerned in managing the pandemic response, with a lieutenant normal put answerable for the vaccine rollout and troops made a part of the monitoring of lockdowns in huge cities.

Total each day COVID-19 infections dipped throughout Australia on Friday and have been on observe to be the bottom in additional than a month, with about 30,000 new instances logged within the greatest states.

With some states nonetheless to report figures, a complete of 81 deaths had been reported on Friday.