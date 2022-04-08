Australia news LIVE: 2022 election date set to be called; UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council; wild weather continues in NSW

Thousands of NSW residents have had a sleepless evening because of heavy rain and flooding fears, with extra evacuation orders issued early this morning.

The NSW SES issued evacuation orders for Cornwallis, the japanese a part of Richmond Lowlands, components of Cattai, components of Pitt Town and low-lying components of Agnes Banks on Friday morning, whereas residents of Gronos Point had been informed to go away by midnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology mentioned the rain was set to ease on Friday, however the Warragamba Dam continues to spill with main flooding doubtless alongside the Hawkesbury-Nepean area.

Sydney is about to obtain 20mm of rain on Friday and 15mm on Saturday.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons informed Today that greater than 23 evacuation orders had been present throughout NSW, with 18 additional climate warnings.

“We’re largely concentrating on the Greater Sydney area – the south-west and the southern areas – and, of course, the Hawkesbury-Nepean yet again with everything they’ve been through the last 18 months will be impacted by these later weather events,” Fitzsimmons mentioned.

“This is taking a toll on people right across NSW.”

Assistant SES commissioner Dean Storey informed ABC News Breakfast that about 2000 folks had been affected by the evacuation orders in NSW to date.

Fitzsimmons once more defended his organisation’s dealing with of the Lismore floods on Friday morning, saying that “everyone was caught unawares”.

“If we had our time again and had a better forecast, there’s no doubt in my mind things would have been done differently,” he mentioned.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke are anticipated to handle the media later at the moment with a flooding replace.