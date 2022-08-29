Australia news LIVE: Anthony Albanese marks 100 days in office; Victorian government announces free university degrees for nurses, midwives

Free college levels for budding nurses in Victoria may exacerbate nationwide aged care and personal hospital workforce shortages and pit states towards one another, peak our bodies warn.

The Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) and Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (APHCNA) have poked holes in Victoria’s provide to repay all the HECS debt of greater than 10,000 nursing and midwifery graduates.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Credit:Penny Stephens

All new home college students enrolling in undergraduate nursing and midwifery programs in 2023 and 2024 will obtain as much as $16,500 to cowl the prices beneath a $270 million bundle unveiled yesterday.

Students will obtain $9000 over their three years of examine, however the remainder will solely be paid off in the event that they work in Victorian public well being companies for 2 years.

While being spruiked by the state authorities as a salve for the overburdened public hospitals, APHA chief govt Michael Roff mentioned the transfer may pressure the closure of personal sector companies.

“That is not good news for the state’s public hospital system,” he mentioned in an announcement.

“Victoria’s public hospitals are already groaning under the strain of COVID-19, influenza and massive elective surgery backlogs.

“They are currently relying on the private sector to help them manage all of this. If the private sector loses hospitals, the pressure on the public system only increases.”

The coverage would begin a bidding battle between states and territories for a workforce that wasn’t there, Roff added.

“If each state and territory follows Victoria’s lead, we will have not have a national strategy but eight different approaches competing with each other.”

The peak physique is looking on federal Health Minister Mark Butler to intervene to make sure Australia has a nationwide technique to deal with the well being workforce scarcity.

AAP