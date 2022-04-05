Australia news LIVE: Biden says Putin should face war crimes trial after civilians killed in Ukraine; UN says it’s ‘no longer plausible’ to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees

United States President Joe Biden has known as for a struggle crimes trial in opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin and says he’ll search extra sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden advised reporters on Monday (US time). He added that Putin “is a war criminal”.

United States President Joe Biden. Credit:AP

Biden’s feedback come after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha, one of many cities surrounding Kyiv the place Ukrainian officers say the our bodies of civilians have been discovered. Zelensky known as the Russian actions “genocide” and known as for the West to use more durable sanctions in opposition to Russia.

“We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual,” mentioned US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan of the pictures of sure civilians killed. He famous the US had warned that Russia would search to imprison or kill dissidents or others it considered as threats to its tried occupation of Ukraine.

“We believe that this was part of the plan,” he added.

Biden and US officers, nonetheless, stopped wanting calling the actions genocide.

“We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide,” Sullivan mentioned.

The our bodies of 410 civilians have been faraway from Kyiv-area cities that had been not too long ago retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, mentioned. Associated Press journalists noticed the our bodies of at the least 21 individuals in numerous spots round Bucha, north west of the capital.

“We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual … war crimes trial,” Biden mentioned.

Biden labelled Putin “brutal”.

“What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it.”

