Australia news LIVE: Canberra signals new sanctions for Russia; Dylan Alcott named Australian of the Year

A rising COVID-19 outbreak at a lithium plant close to the South West city of Bunbury in Western Australia has left employees fearful they could take the virus dwelling to their households, the manufacturing union says.

Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union WA secretary Seve McCartney mentioned the primary instances at Albemarle’s under-construction Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant have been notified on Sunday, however as of Tuesday night time there was no plan to make the worksite COVID-safe.

He mentioned the union had requested COVID plans from web site managers Wood Group, and believed the incident revealed a failure of the business to plan for COVID outbreaks.

“Workers are fearful that they might contract the virus and take it home to their families,” Mr McCartney mentioned.

“They are being driven to site on crowded buses from accommodation, there has been no visible increase in cleaning and no instigation of split shifts or staggered breaks.

“Some contractors are telling their employees some information, and others have been completely mum. They all need to work with unions onsite and health and safety representatives to get this right.”

WA Health first flagged a constructive COVID-19 case as being energetic within the Greater Bunbury area on Monday, earlier than reporting an extra seven instances – all work colleagues or family contacts – on Tuesday.

“This cluster is expected to grow in coming days,” the WA Health launch learn.

The division is urging anybody on the South West experiencing COVID signs to get examined instantly and isolate till receiving a damaging end result.

WA Premier Mark McGowan will replace the state at 11am native time (2pm AEDT) over native case numbers as Omicron continues to circle Perth, Peel and the South West areas, with two thriller instances recorded yesterday.

Mr McGowan might be talking from his dwelling citizens and should tackle rising issues about holding the Australia Day Skyworks occasion tonight. A South Australian epidemiologist has warned the celebration could prove a superspreader event if folks didn’t adhere to masks carrying and social distancing.

Yesterday 14 new neighborhood instances have been recorded, with testing charges as much as greater than 9000.

The state’s Australian Nursing Federation mentioned virtually 90 per cent of WA nurses didn’t need the Skyworks present to go forward.