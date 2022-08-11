Australia news LIVE: China asserts right to take Taiwan by force; COVID winter wave continues

To the primary main political interview of the day, and former prime minister Kevin Rudd spoke to the ABC’s RN Breakfast a couple of minutes in the past.

Rudd, who’s fluent in Mandarin, was requested about yesterday’s feedback by the Chinese ambassador in relation to Taiwan. As common readers of this weblog will know, Beijing has fired ballistic missiles in the direction of Taiwan and has carried out simulated assaults after US speaker Nancy Pelosi’s go to to the self-governed island final week.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The Albanese authorities and federal opposition have declined to criticise that go to. Instead, they are saying the journey is a matter between America and Taiwan and have known as for a de-escalation of tensions within the Taiwan Strait.

Here’s Rudd’s take: