Australia news LIVE: China sanctions to be backed by Australia if arms sent to Russia as Ukraine war continues; attacks on Kyiv intensify; Australian fuel prices soar

The girl who interrupted Russia’s state-television information with a public protest towards the battle in Ukraine has been launched with a effective, however may face extra authorized hassle after a prime legislator known as for her to be prosecuted “with all strictness”.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a producer at Channel One – Russia’s foremost nationwide community – was fined 30,000 roubles (or about $396) on Tuesday, European time, for briefly holding up an indication that stated, “They’re lying to you” behind the anchor the evening earlier than.

A Russian court docket has discovered Ovsyannikova responsible of violating legal guidelines on public protests, in accordance with Moscow-based information company Interfax. She had spent the evening in police custody and was questioned for 14 hours, in accordance with worldwide information company Agence France-Presse.

The producer’s transient tv look was a uncommon instance of open opposition to the Ukraine battle from Russia’s tightly managed state media. The protest received gives of assist from western leaders, together with French President Emmanuel Macron.

But Ovsyannikova’s authorized troubles might not be over. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s decrease home of parliament, denounced her protest as a “betrayal” of troops combating in Ukraine. In a Telegram submit, he known as on legislation enforcement to deal with her case “with all strictness”.

Russian authorities are additionally conducting a probe into whether or not the producer broke powerful new legal guidelines on spreading false details about the Russian army, the Investigative Committee stated Tuesday. If convicted, she may resist 15 years in jail.

Bloomberg