Australia news LIVE: Education ministers meet to discuss teacher shortages; John Barilaro returns to face inquiry over New York trade role

The deadline for finalising the backlog of veteran compensation claims ought to be a high precedence for the Albanese authorities, impartial senator Jacqui Lambie says.

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide yesterday launched its interim report which beneficial clearing the backlog by March 2024.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Lambie, a military veteran who herself gave proof to the inquiry final week, mentioned that date ought to be introduced ahead.

“Surely we can get onto it quicker than that,” she mentioned.

“Most veterans can’t wait until 2024 to have their claims dealt with. This should be a top priority for the new government.”

The Tasmanian senator has additionally thrown her help behind the report’s advice for exemptions from parliamentary privilege, to permit larger entry to data.

“I have no problem with a change to exemptions of parliamentary privilege for this royal commission and future royal commissions,” she mentioned.

“They need to be able to question ministers as part of their investigation.

“The way I see it, the Labor Party has to decide: are they on the side of protecting veterans or the side of protecting politicians?”

Yesterday, Veterans Minister Matt Keogh apologised for the best way his division has dealt with compensation claims.

The Labor MP didn’t give a proper response to the interim report’s 13 suggestions, however mentioned it was his view the federal government ought to get on with implementing them as shortly as doable.

AAP