Australia news LIVE: Education ministers meet to discuss teacher shortages; John Barilaro returns to face inquiry over New York trade role

Raising the salaries of high academics won’t resolve persistent workers shortages alone except workloads are slashed, the standing of the occupation is lifted and scholar academics get into school rooms sooner, a number one skilled will warn a gathering of schooling ministers.

The longest serving head of the federal Education Department, former secretary Lisa Paul, who will deal with at the moment’s emergency assembly of ministers and principals, mentioned “no silver bullet” will repair the trainer shortages gripping all faculty sectors.

Lisa Paul, former secretary of the federal Education Department, will deal with a gathering of schooling ministers, academics and principals at the moment. Credit:AAP

This week NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell introduced plans to reform salaries that would see new jobs created for “outstanding teachers” with pay of as much as $130,000 a yr. Meanwhile, Victoria has flagged bonuses and even cheaper educating levels.

Read the full story here.