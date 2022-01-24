Australia news LIVE: Experts say COVID-19 cases in NSW, Victoria may have peaked; concession card holders now eligible for free rapid antigen tests

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says dad and mom ought to use widespread sense when youngsters return to highschool subsequent week.

As talked about earlier at this time, dad and mom are being requested to check their youngsters with fast antigen assessments twice every week for the primary few weeks of the varsity 12 months.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“We need to make the environment as safe as we possibly can,” Mr Andrews mentioned throughout this morning’s press convention.

“Not for zero cases, but for less cases.”

Mr Andrews mentioned dad and mom would want to check their youngsters at house and inform the varsity in the event that they recorded a constructive consequence. The college would then resolve who ought to be knowledgeable of the consequence.

Mr Andrews mentioned colleges had been tasked with distributing the testing kits to households due to their shut relationship with dad and mom.

“It’s basically a partnership in trust and everybody working together to get the best outcome.”

Mr Andrews mentioned the federal government was assured it had sufficient take a look at provides to cater for the return to highschool whereas additionally supporting crucial industries.

Earlier, the Victorian Premier mentioned the state authorities will present 25,000 fast antigen assessments to key industries (equivalent to supermarkets) to assist sort out COVID-related staffing shortages.