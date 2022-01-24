Australia news LIVE: Experts say COVID-19 cases in NSW, Victoria may have peaked; concession card holders now eligible for free rapid antigen tests

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is doing the media rounds this morning.

He was on ABC News Breakfast earlier and was grilled concerning the nationwide scarcity of speedy antigen exams.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Here’s the related change between the Treasurer and ABC presenter Michael Rowland (edited for size and readability):

Rowland: The NSW department of the Pharmacy Guild says 90 per cent of chemists gained’t have the inventory [to supply free rapid antigen tests to pensioners]. These issues will probably be as uncommon as Carlton premierships, gained’t they?

Frydenberg: The individuals who want [rapid antigen tests] proper now who’re both symptomatic or are a chosen shut contact can go to a state clinic. With respect to those that wish to buy them by a pharmacy … pharmacies will probably be making them out there as a part of this preliminary program, which then will get expanded. As you realize, there’s nice demand for these speedy antigen exams proper across the nation. The federal authorities has offered greater than 6 million by the aged care sector. We’re offering greater than 10 million by the states for use of their clinics. In Victoria, simply over 7 million have arrived in

the final two weeks alone. There’s extra provide coming on-line.

Rowland: But that demand might have been eased if the federal authorities put orders in the course of final 12 months?

Frydenberg: Well, as you realize, we’ve been out there. We have been ordering exams.

Rowland: But clearly not sufficient, Treasurer. Not sufficient.

Frydenberg: And each nation would love extra. But the excellent news is extra are coming on-line. But let’s additionally emphasise … speedy antigen exams are usually not the common screening product that needs to be used day-after-day, in each office. We ought to give attention to essentially the most weak cohorts.

Rowland: But as you realize, these exams present peace of thoughts. Especially for fogeys of youngsters.

Frydenberg: Well, once more, each nation goes by provide chain pressures with respect to speedy antigen exams.