Australia news LIVE: Government defends cash bonuses for aged care staff; nation’s total COVID-19 cases continue to grow

Shadow aged care companies minister Clare O’Neil has dubbed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s $800 pre-election handout “an act of cynical politicking”, urging the federal government to as a substitute again employees’ push for a pay rise.

“We have a crisis in aged care that’s been eight years in the making,” Ms O’Neil advised the ABC as we speak, forward of the prime minister’s look on the National Press Club.

“Wound management is not being taken care of. Vulnerable people are sitting in soiled pads because there is literally no one to come and help them. People are not getting enough to eat. Staff cry to me on the phone and tell me that it’s like a war zone where they’re working at the moment.”

Labor MP Clare O’Neil. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Mr Morrison will use his speech as we speak to outline a $400 wage top-up to aged care workers this month and the same amount again in early May, after being criticised over his authorities’s dealing with of the sector through the Omicron wave. More than 1500 folks have died from coronavirus this yr.

“If Scott Morrison gave a stuff about aged care workers he would be doing something more than giving them a pay rise that only lasts up until the next election,” Ms O’Neil mentioned, pointing to the Aged Care Royal Commission’s advice that the federal government repair the sector’s workforce downside.

“A pay rise that lasts up until the next election as a cynical political ploy … is not going to do anything more than hold this thing together by a thread.

Loading

“The average experience of an Australian in aged care today is one of neglect. The Royal Commission told us that two thirds of aged care residents, today, are malnourished – they’re literally starving under the care of their own government.”

Ms O’Neil referred to as on the federal government to assist aged care employees’ software to the Fair Work Commission for a $5-an-hour pay rise.

She rejected as “disgracefully offensive” Health Minister Greg Hunt’s remark yesterday that, out of lots of of deaths in aged care this month, 60 per cent had been receiving palliative care.

“What is Greg Hunt saying? That these people are going to die anyway?” she mentioned.

“Australians are going to have a choice when the next election comes up about whether they are comfortable for their representatives in Canberra to treat vulnerable and frail Australians in this disgraceful way. And, if not, they need to get rid of this government.”

Earlier this morning, Superannuation Minister Jane Hume defended the $400 funds on the grounds that the federal government has beforehand supplied aged care employees with a wage top-up.

Meanwhile, Employment Minister Stuart Robert mentioned a spread of funds made to people and companies lately “in recognition of the hard work” everybody has been doing through the course of the pandemic.