Australia news LIVE: Hundreds of millions into voters’ pockets as Treasurer flags fuel excise cut, tax offset before federal election; Russia-Ukraine peace talks make some progress

Russia has promised to scale down army operations round Ukraine’s capital and north, whereas Kyiv has proposed adopting impartial standing, in confidence-building steps that could possibly be the primary indicators of progress in direction of negotiating peace.

Talks between the 2 nations befell in an Istanbul on Tuesday (European time), greater than a month into the biggest assault on a European nation since World War II. Russia’s invasion has been halted on most fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who’ve recaptured territory, at the same time as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will think about Ukraine’s newest proposals. Credit:AP

Thousands of individuals have been killed or injured, practically 4 million have fled Ukraine, and Russia’s financial system has been pummelled by sanctions.

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing [an] agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin instructed reporters.

The Russian official made no point out of different areas which have seen heavy preventing, together with round Mariupol in Ukraine’s south east, Sumy and Kharkiv within the east and Kherson and Mykolaiv within the south.

Some analysts have famous that Russia’s promise to scale back preventing principally coated areas the place it has been dropping floor.

“Does ‘we’ll drastically reduce military operations around Kyiv’ = ‘we’re getting our ass kicked, transitioned to a hasty defence?’” tweeted Mark Hertling, a retired United States lieutenant common and former commander of US forces in Europe.

A US official, talking on situation of anonymity, additionally struck a sceptical be aware, saying additional main Russian offensives elsewhere in Ukraine ought to be anticipated.

“We believe any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal … they are shifting gears and probably because they failed with their initial offensive,” the official stated.

Ukrainian negotiators say that beneath their proposals, Kyiv would agree to not be part of alliances or host bases of overseas troops, however would have safety assured in phrases just like “Article 5”, the collective defence clause of the transatlantic NATO army alliance.

The proposals, which might require a referendum in Ukraine, talked about a 15-year session interval on the standing of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. The destiny of the southeastern Donbas area, which Russia calls for Ukraine cede to separatists, could be mentioned by Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Kyiv’s proposals additionally embrace that Moscow won’t oppose Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union, Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated. Russia has beforehand opposed Ukrainian membership of the EU and particularly of NATO.

Medinsky stated Russia’s delegation would research and current the proposals to President Vladimir Putin.

The lead negotiator later instructed the TASS information company: “We still have a long way to go.”

Reuters