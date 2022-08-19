Australia news LIVE: Industrial relations debate brews after unemployment rate hits 48-year low; 2022 NRL grand final to remain in Sydney

Former prime minister Scott Morrison will face a take a look at in parliament over his secret appointments to 5 federal ministries, organising a possible vote and months of argument over modifications to conventions and the regulation to stop a future chief repeating his conduct.

A censure movement towards Morrison is being thought of as MPs push for a parliamentary inquiry into his actions in 2020 and 2021, which had been revealed this week and criticised by his Liberal predecessor John Howard.

A censure movement towards former prime minister Scott Morrison is being thought of. Credit:Dean Sewell

Greens chief Adam Bandt made the opening transfer towards a censure movement yesterday by writing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, to ask that he refer the previous prime minister’s actions to the House privileges committee so it may examine what occurred.

Bandt mentioned the choice by Morrison to maintain the appointments secret meant he may have engaged in contempt of parliament.

Labor MPs have privately agreed with this evaluation and a few Liberals have accepted the potential hazard for the previous prime minister on this query as a result of prime ministers and opposition leaders often inform parliament when individuals have been appointed to ministries.

