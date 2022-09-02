Australia news LIVE: Jobs summit continues as Labor forges ahead with multi-employer bargaining; COVID isolation period review questioned by AMA

It’s day two of the nationwide jobs summit and a lot of the 142 delegates from unions, enterprise and peak our bodies are within the room, coffees in hand.

We’re anticipating some updates from the federal government at present. While on his solution to the summit, Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated he’ll maintain a press convention this afternoon. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil can be anticipated to make an announcement in a while.

The day’s first session is on expertise and the way forward for the workforce.

Australian Industry Group chief government Innes Willox says the nation wants “urgent and wholehearted action” to verify we develop a pipeline for expert employees for the last decade forward.

“The reality is that our future depends on a highly skilled workforce,” he stated. “We still have crippling labour and skill shortages with no relief in sight. And to be blunt, there is no more important issue for employers.”

Jenny Dodd, chair of TAFE Directors Australia, says the VET sector is essential to coaching a talented workforce.

“[TAFE] should be seen to complement higher education and vice versa. When one sneezes, the other gets a cold,” she stated.

“Let’s ensure the two sectors work together to develop a skilled workforce for the future.”