Australia news LIVE: Jobs summit continues as Labor forges ahead with multi-employer bargaining; COVID isolation period review questioned by AMA

The prime minister has additionally taken questions on Seven’s breakfast present Sunrise.

As common readers of this weblog will know, nationwide cupboard this week determined to chop necessary COVID-19 isolation from seven days to 5.

Loading

Masks will even not have to be worn on home flights when the adjustments come into impact on September 9.

The Australian Medical Association isn’t proud of the transfer.

Michael Bonning, the president of the AMA’s NSW division, this morning stated individuals “are highly likely to still be infectious” on day 5 (citing a determine of round 30 per cent of instances).

During his Sunrise look, the PM was requested if he’ll launch the well being recommendation that was offered to nationwide cupboard previous to the announcement about isolation and masks.

Albanese urged the onus is on the states and territories to launch the recommendation for their very own areas,: