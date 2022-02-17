Australia news LIVE: Labor supports Coalition’s criminal deportation plans; total COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

Circling again to Kristina Keneally’s interview on ABC radio earlier, and the Labor senator was requested why Labor determined to vote with the Coalition yesterday to tighten the nation’s deportation legal guidelines when the get together had beforehand expressed scepticism (even, at one level, saying the brand new laws was pointless).

Here is the related alternate between Ms Keneally and RN Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas.

Please word that the transcript has been edited for size and readability.

Karvelas: What’s modified to abruptly make [the legislation] all OK?

Keneally: If the federal government can deport one tennis participant, in fact they will deport a assassin or a rapist or a perpetrator of home violence. Let me be clear with [Immigration Minister] Alex Hawke. If he’s not going to take the recommendation of his division and do this then he can get out of the way in which as a result of as an immigration minister within the Labor authorities, I’ll. But let’s be clear what this invoice has all the time been about. It’s a four-year-old invoice. The authorities is aware of—

Karvelas: Then why are you supporting it now?

Keneally: Because at 5 minutes to midnight earlier than an election, when this authorities’s by no means been in a position to clarify what this invoice does, they give you an excuse … Alex Hawke mentioned, oh, we’ve obtained an issue with part 116 and 117 [of the Migration Act]. This invoice is about part 501. And we mentioned, alright, you bought an issue with part 116 and 117 … come discuss to us. We’ll waive it by the home. We’ll take care of it within the Senate. If there’s a real drawback, we’re right here to assist repair it.

Karvelas: How far will Labor compromise its rules to keep away from being wedged on these nationwide safety points?

Keneally: We have been totally constant on this invoice and on the character check since 2014. It was Labor that supported the adjustments to the character check [and] expanded the discretionary powers of the [immigration] minister to cancel visas in 2014. And we’ve persistently supported it. What we’ve additionally mentioned about this invoice is that the federal government’s been unable to show what powers it offers them that they don’t have already got, and it could have some unintended penalties on … our relationship with New Zealand.