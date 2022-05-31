Australia news LIVE: Labor to govern in its own right; Peter Dutton, Sussan Ley lay out vision for renewed Liberal Party

In case you missed it, China says it’s keen to co-operate with Australia within the Pacific, signalling a rhetorical and diplomatic shift following the election of the Labor authorities.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday did not get consensus from 10 Pacific nations to join Beijing’s “common development vision”, a regional safety deal in alternate for commerce and financial co-operation that has sparked fears of China’s financial and navy ambitions in Washington and Canberra.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Credit:AP

But at the least half-a-dozen international locations together with Samoa, Kiribati and Niue have signed up for enhanced co-operation in Beijing’s trillion-dollar belt and street infrastructure funding program.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who hosted Wang for the Pacific international ministers assembly in Suva, mentioned the area needed to work collectively to face existential threats earlier than signing up for any main multilateral offers.

“We put consensus first,” mentioned Bainimarama. “Geopolitical point scoring means less than little to anyone whose community is slipping beneath the rising seas, whose job has been lost to a pandemic.”

