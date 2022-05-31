Australia news LIVE: Labor to govern in its own right; Peter Dutton, Sussan Ley lay out vision for renewed Liberal Party

Outer suburban voters and small enterprise house owners shall be Peter Dutton’s goal to rebuild the Liberal vote because the Coalition shifts away from massive enterprise in a pitch to “forgotten people” and in direction of what it calls wise motion on local weather change after years of division.

Dutton and former atmosphere minister Sussan Ley had been yesterday elected unopposed as Liberal chief and deputy.

New Liberal chief Peter Dutton needs to focus on outer suburban voters. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

In his first press convention as chief, Dutton vowed he wouldn’t lead a “Labor lite” opposition, promised “sensible” motion on local weather change and stated he was keen to speak to the federal authorities a few constitutionally enshrined Voice to parliament.

Dutton additionally distanced himself from massive enterprise as he promised to be a voice for small enterprise house owners within the suburbs.

Read the full story here.