Australia news LIVE: National cabinet meeting today; local businesses hope to manufacture millions of rapid antigen tests

Senator Jacqui Lambie was on the Today present earlier this morning.

The Tasmanian, who sits on the crossbench, was requested about Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck’s to attend the Ashes Test in Hobart earlier this month (on the identical day he declined to look at a COVID-19 committee to reply questions).

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Here’s what Ms Lambie needed to say:

Oh, who is aware of [why this was allowed]. Maybe as a result of the Prime Minister hasn’t acquired many powers left, I don’t know. I need to say this to the individuals in aged care, [though]: we all know you’ve accomplished it actually powerful. We all need to ship our like to you as a result of a lot of you’re again in [self-imposed] lockdown once more and may’t see your households. It’s not simply concerning the vaccines, that is concerning the psychological impairment it’s having on them. This has been going out and in of aged care for 2 years. And I can inform you what I’m listening to from that … to not point out their staff and to not point out the double shifts these staff are finishing up as a result of individuals are taking place with COVID. It’s terrible. You don’t have time to go to the bloody cricket, Richard!

