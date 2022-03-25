Australia news LIVE: NATO warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation
Western leaders say they’ve by no means been extra united following the latest emergency summit in Brussels.
Here’s what varied politicians needed to say in their very own phrases.
United States President Joe Biden
The American chief says a chemical assault by Russia would “trigger a response in kind”.
“You’re asking whether NATO would cross. We’d make that decision at the time,” Biden informed reporters.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
The British PM says more durable Russian sanctions will assist finish its conflict in Ukraine sooner.
“Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism,” he stated on Thursday (European time).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelenskyy, whereas grateful for NATO’s assist, has made it clear to the West that he wants way over they’re at present prepared to provide.
“One percent of all your planes, one percent of all your tanks,” the Ukrainian President requested members of the NATO alliance throughout a video deal with.
“We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100 pe cent security.”
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg
The Norwegian has warned China in opposition to coming to Russia’s rescue in Ukraine.
He referred to as on Beijing to “join he rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia”.
Loading
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Germany has maintained its place that a right away boycott of Russian vitality provides would trigger vital injury to its financial system. However, the nation’s Chancellor says the method can – and may – be gradual.
“[Boycotts] from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz informed reporters.
French President Emmanuel Macron
France’s chief says it’s essential Europe helps a Ukrainian victory with out triggering a 3rd world conflict.
“We have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organised in case there is an escalation,” he stated.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin
Finland shouldn’t be a member of NATO. However, the Nordic nation’s PM had some robust phrases for Russia on Thursday (European time).
“Russia is capable of anything,” Marin informed reporters.
“They don’t respect any rules. They don’t respect any international laws that they are actually committed to.”
AP, Reuters