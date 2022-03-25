Australia news LIVE: NATO warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation

Western leaders say they’ve by no means been extra united following the current emergency summit in Brussels.

Here’s what numerous politicians needed to say in their very own phrases.

United States President Joe Biden

The American chief says a chemical assault by Russia would “trigger a response in kind”.

“You’re asking whether NATO would cross. We’d make that decision at the time,” Biden informed reporters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The British PM says harder Russian sanctions will assist finish its warfare in Ukraine sooner.

“Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism,” he mentioned on Thursday (European time).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelenskyy, whereas grateful for NATO’s assist, has made it clear to the West that he wants way over they’re at present prepared to provide.

“One percent of all your planes, one percent of all your tanks,” the Ukrainian President requested members of the NATO alliance throughout a video handle.

“We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100 pe cent security.”

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

The Norwegian has warned China towards coming to Russia’s rescue in Ukraine.

He referred to as on Beijing to “join he rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany has maintained its place that a right away boycott of Russian vitality provides would trigger important injury to its economic system. However, the nation’s Chancellor says the method can – and will – be gradual.

“[Boycotts] from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz informed reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron

France’s chief says it’s necessary Europe helps a Ukrainian victory with out triggering a 3rd world warfare.

“We have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organised in case there is an escalation,” he mentioned.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland will not be a member of NATO. However, the Nordic nation’s PM had some robust phrases for Russia on Thursday (European time).

“Russia is capable of anything,” Marin informed reporters.

“They don’t respect any rules. They don’t respect any international laws that they are actually committed to.”

