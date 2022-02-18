Australia news LIVE: NSW, Victoria restrictions ease as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation; Scott Morrison continues attack on Anthony Albanese despite ASIO criticism

Queensland’s each day coronavirus numbers are additionally in.

The state has recorded 5795 new circumstances of COVID-19 and 9 extra deaths.

Today’s numbers come as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirms her state will ease some restrictions on the finish of this month.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Credit:Dan Peled – Getty

“I will be meeting with [Chief Health Officer] John Gerrard before the end of the month to discuss that,” she mentioned throughout as we speak’s well being replace.

“We’ll let Queenslanders know before the end of the month about what restrictions will be eased.”

Dr Gerrard mentioned there was little question that Queensland had carried out considerably higher by way of hospitalisations and deaths than modelling had urged heading into the wave, which he credited to widespread vaccination.

“Widescale vaccination before we experienced the wave is what has meant Queensland has coped well with this wave of the pandemic,” he mentioned.

Of the 9 deaths recorded in as we speak’s replace, six folks had been aged of their 70s, two had been of their 80s and one was of their 90s. Six had been aged care residents.

There are 384 folks in hospital with coronavirus and, of these, 33 are in ICU.

In phrases of vaccines, 62.64 per cent of the eligible inhabitants has had a booster shot.

Of as we speak’s 5795 circumstances, 1702 are faculty college students.