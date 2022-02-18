Australia news LIVE: NSW, Victoria restrictions ease as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation; Scott Morrison continues attack on Anthony Albanese despite ASIO criticism

The NSW authorities says a survey of greater than 100,000 dad and mom and carers of schoolchildren returned “high levels of confidence and satisfaction” within the state return-to-school plan.

In the week from February 7, 12,000 optimistic RATs have been registered amongst school-aged kids, in response to NSW Health and Service NSW.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell. Credit:James Alcock

The schooling division’s survey obtained responses from 84,025 dad and mom and 29,238 public faculty workers about their experiences utilizing RATs at house and with kids.

“Schools are enjoying high levels of attendance and this is reflected in the sentiment from the survey,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet mentioned.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell added: “I am particularly pleased that our comprehensive RAT program has helped school staff and students feel more confident about being back on school grounds, according to the survey.”

Announcing the easing of different restrictions yesterday, comparable to density limits, Mr Perrottet mentioned there have been a spread of points the federal government was nonetheless with reference to varsities.

“Obviously masks are one element and also the continuation of rapid antigen tests,” he mentioned.

NSW’s regime has required twice-weekly RATs for the primary 4 weeks of time period. Yesterday, Victoria introduced an extension of its faculty RAT program (a further 24 million checks till the tip of time period one).