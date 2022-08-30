Australia news LIVE: NSW, Victoria split on whether to reduce COVID isolation period; renewed calls to axe stage three tax cuts

As talked about earlier this morning, the Health Services Union is asking on Australia to observe within the footsteps of the UK and scrap obligatory COVID isolation.

Gerard Hayes, the union’s nationwide president, has instructed ABC News Breakfast that employees ought to be trusted to remain dwelling if sick.

Health Services Union boss Gerard Hayes. Credit:Edwina Pickles

“We’re moving into the third year of the pandemic,” he stated. “We’ve got a community that has complied with vaccinations, all health orders. They need to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Asked why a well being trade union could be advocating for one thing that would doubtlessly put extra strain on employees, Hayes stated his place was all about “common sense and personal responsibility”.

“In hospitals over the past four or five months, particularly with the flu, the worst-case scenario hasn’t been realised,” he stated.

“We don’t go to work with measles, chickenpox, we don’t want people to go to work with the flu. We need COVID treated the same as other infectious diseases.”