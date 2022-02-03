Australia news LIVE: Older teenagers given go-ahead for booster shots; total COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

Older highschool college students can now get their COVID-19 booster shot after the nation’s knowledgeable vaccine panel gave the go-ahead to increase this system to 16- and 17-year-olds.

The COVID-19 vaccine program can also be more likely to be adjusted within the subsequent two weeks to require Australians to have three doses to be thought-about absolutely vaccinated because the nation’s high well being consultants put together to battle a mixed wave of flu and coronavirus for the primary time this winter.

Health Minister Greg Hunt stated he was happy ATAGI had labored rapidly to suggest the booster rollout be prolonged to 16- and 17-year-olds. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Teenagers who’ve had two vaccine doses at the very least three months in the past are eligible to obtain a 3rd shot at state hubs, GPs and pharmacies after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation prolonged Pfizer booster approval to that age group.

Health Minister Greg Hunt stated he was happy ATAGI had labored rapidly to suggest the booster rollout be prolonged to 16- and 17-year-olds, following approval for its use by the medical regulator (the Therapeutic Goods Administration) in late January.

“With the return to school this week and many of these young people in, or approaching, their final year of schooling, the ability to extend the vaccine’s protection even further will help provide stability and reassurance during this important period of their studies,” Mr Hunt stated.

