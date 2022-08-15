Australia news LIVE: Organised crime strips more than $1b from NDIS; experts call on Plibersek to tighten marine protections

Staying with federal politics, and one of many large tales at this time comes from experiences that former prime minister Scott Morrison shocked his personal cupboard ministers by secretly swearing himself into further portfolios.

Former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has informed News.com.au that in December final 12 months Morrison was sworn in because the second sources minister after which used his powers to shoot down controversial fuel initiatives touted for the NSW coast (which teal independents had been campaigning in opposition to).

Nationals chief David Littleproud. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

David Littleproud, who has since changed Joyce because the chief of the Nationals, fronted the ABC’s RN Breakfast earlier this morning.

ABC presenter Patricia Karvelas needed to know: did Littleproud know in regards to the former PM being sworn in to further portfolios?

“No,” the Nationals chief replied.

“That’s pretty ordinary, as far as I’m concerned. If you have a cabinet government, you trust your cabinet. You create that environment in the cabinet room to have those discussions. If you don’t think a minister’s suitable to do that, that’s a discussion with the minister [and you] probably ask him or her to remove themselves.”