Australia news LIVE: Parliament returns for first sitting day of the year; religious freedom laws on the agenda

How did the federal government land on the choice to ban non secular colleges from expelling homosexual college students however not transgender college students as a part of its non secular discrimination invoice package deal?

Firstly, to summarise: the invoice will create a brand new Religious Discrimination Act, however the authorities is now additionally proposing to amend s38(3) of the Sex Discrimination Act to ban non secular colleges from expelling college students as a result of they’re homosexual– leaving colleges with the proper to discriminate towards college students on the idea of gender id (i.e. transgender and different gender various college students).

We nonetheless haven’t seen the precise wording of the modification, but when the change is proscribed to cope with simply the expulsion of homosexual college students, then different types of discrimination towards homosexual college students should stay authorized as effectively.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attending a church service this morning. The PM is anticipated to introduce his non secular freedom legal guidelines to Parliament this afternoon. Credit:James Brickwood

The authorities says it has consulted extensively on the invoice package deal. The Australian Christian Lobby – some of the influential non secular foyer teams – informed this masthead it had been in in depth discussions with the federal government on modifications to s38(3) that it was ready to tolerate.

“We have been negotiating with the government on it,” ACL National Director of Politics Wendy Francis stated.

She stated the group would settle for modifications to “prevent the expelling of students on the grounds of sexuality alone”, including: “ACL can support this.”

But it will not settle for the total repeal of s38(3), which might scrap the broader authorized foundation for non secular colleges to discriminate towards college students on the idea of gender id and sexual orientation.

Earlier this morning, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham informed ABC radio that protections for transgender college students can be examined as a part of a “relatively quick, within 12-month review” by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

“In the fifteen years I’ve served in this parliament, I’ve managed to make many steps, none of them have been achieved in one go,” Senator Birmingham stated.

Asked whether or not he want to see legal guidelines discriminating towards transgender college students eliminated, he replied: “I’d like to see as much discrimination removed as possible … while respecting the fact that schools of faith, schools structured in different ways, single-sex schools, need to be able to find the right way within discrimination laws to be able to continue to operate.”

with Angus Thompson