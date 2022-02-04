Australia news LIVE: Plans to revise the national curriculum; COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

Staying with aged look after a second, and we reported yesterday that Labor chief Anthony Albanese has known as for Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck’s resignation.

Former Labor treasurer Wayne Swan reiterated these sentiments on Nine’s Today present earlier this morning.

Former Labor treasurer Wayne Swan. Credit:Paul Harris

“What have you got to do to get sacked in the Morrison government?” he requested.

“This [situation in aged care] just churns the stomach because there’s lethal incompetence here.

“We’ve had a report from a Royal Commission which has called for action on a whole range of areas, particularly with staff ratios, nurses. We knew the booster shot had to go out, yet 60,000 [or so] have not received the booster shot. We knew there was an aged care workforce crisis. We were told to act on that some time ago.

“So the minister should be removed immediately.”

Mr Swan acknowledged that federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has introduced an aged care process drive. However, he was not assured that such a taskforce would remedy the issue.

“We need real action, particularly on staffing, and we need an acknowledgement from the government that the crisis exists and that, you know, real action will be taken.”

The Morrison authorities says 99 per cent of aged care services have entry to booster photographs.