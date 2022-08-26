Australia news LIVE: PM announces robo-debt royal commission; Greens call for nationwide rent freeze

Education Minister Jason Clare isn’t the one Labor frontbencher doing the media rounds this morning.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten was lately taking questions on ABC News Breakfast.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The former opposition chief was requested whether or not Scott Morrison will probably be compelled to look earlier than the robo-debt royal fee.

As talked about yesterday, Labor says we nonetheless don’t know who devised the scheme within the first place.

“That matter will be up to the honourable Catherine Holmes, a distinguished jurist, to decide,” Shorten mentioned.

“But as the Federal Court found … senior public servants and responsible ministers ought to have known [who thought to create the robo-debt system]. So there’s a good case to have them explain why did they break the law, [and] why didn’t they know they were breaking the law.

“When we raised these issues in [the last term of] parliament, the government brushed us off. They never answered: did they think the scheme was unlawful? For 4.5 years, they stubbornly and stupidly defended an unlawful scheme.

“So at some point, for closure for the victims and also to make sure that it can’t happen again, it would be important, I think, for the responsible people who created and ran robo-debt to explain why they did this.”