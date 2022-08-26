Australia news LIVE: PM announces robo-debt royal commission; Greens call for nationwide rent freeze

The federal authorities is getting ready a sweeping growth of the economic relations system, declaring Uber-style labour contracts a “cancer” on the Australian financial system, and is launching talks with main gamers on easy methods to prolong conventional worker rights to gig employees.

In remarks which level to a possible conflict between the Albanese authorities and platforms like Uber, Deliveroo, Menulog and DoorDash, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke will use a speech in Sydney at this time to accuse the sector of driving down wages of as much as 1 million employees.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has begun the method of regulating Australia’s gig financial system. Credit:James Brickwood

“Gig work drives down wages and it has been spreading like a cancer through the economy,” Burke will inform union members forward of subsequent week’s jobs and expertise summit in Canberra.

“[It is now] extending into the care economy – into aged care and the NDIS – and into industries like security.”

