Australia news LIVE: PM prepared to sign statutory declaration denying race allegations; Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian massacre

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce fronted Seven’s breakfast present Sunrise earlier this morning.

He mentioned final week’s federal price range and Labor’s subsequent price range reply have proven there’s a “clear difference” between the key events.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“[During Anthony Albanese’s budget reply], all we heard was a very important issue – aged care, I’ll grant him that – but no idea of how we actually pay for it.

“No proposal for how to make our nation stronger. Not one infrastructure project. And that’s something our nation’s got to do in light of the circumstances of what we see with China pushing forward and becoming a real imminent threat to Australia with their positioning in the Pacific and what’s happening in Ukraine.

“I think people are starting to sort of say, well, it’s not a referendum for or against the government. It’s actually a choice between whether you want Peter Dutton as the defence minister or whether you want Brendan O’Connor.”

Last week, the Morrison authorities revealed it is going to supply $8.6 billion to voters within the type of money funds, tax rebates and a brief minimize to the gasoline excise as its most popular technique of tackling cost-of-living pressures.

Labor has accused the federal government of making an attempt to purchase votes on the expense of long-term options. In his price range reply speech, Mr Albanese made a $2.5 billion pledge to the aged care sector.