Scott Morrison says he’s prepared to signal a statutory declaration denying allegations he racially vilified a competitor in a preselection battle to get into Parliament, as members of the Lebanese neighborhood who’ve recognized the Prime Minister for years reject the accusations.

Mr Morrison hit out at unnamed individuals who had been making “all sorts of things up, because they have other motivations”, saying they had been “quite malicious, and bitter slurs, which are deeply offensive, and I reject them absolutely”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has accused individuals of creating up ‘quite malicious, and bitter slurs’. Credit:AAP

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age yesterday revealed that Mr Morrison’s challenger to enter Parliament in 2007, Michael Towke, stood by his claims in a newly revealed 2016 statutory declaration that the Prime Minister was straight concerned in “racial vilification” towards him.

Among the allegations are that Mr Morrison instructed individuals {that a} candidate of Lebanese heritage resembling Mr Towke couldn’t maintain the seat of Cook after the 2005 Cronulla riots and that there was a robust hearsay his opponent was truly a Muslim. Mr Towke grew up as a Maronite Catholic and went to Marcellin College in Randwick.

The revelations come days after Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells described Mr Morrison as “ruthless” and a “bully” and stated he had made “racial comments” towards Mr Towke within the 2007 preselection contest.

