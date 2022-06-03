Australia News LIVE: Queen’s Jubilee celebrations; Wong continues Pacific visits; Government faces energy crisis

Regular readers of this weblog may have been following the information about China’s push into the Pacific, with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s tour of the area coinciding with our personal Foreign Minister, Penny Wong’s, go to.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Mataʻafa has already accused China of making an attempt to ram by way of a Pacific-wide commerce, policing and safety deal with out sufficient time for session, and urged the Pacific Island Forum might have been a extra applicable manner for China to convey its agenda.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has been touring the Pacific in a diplomatic mission to counter China’s affect within the area. Credit:Getty

Wong this morning spoke to Patricia Karvelas on RN Breakfast concerning the significance of the area and a number of the errors China might have made because it wooed Australia’s neighbours.

“In relation to the Pacific Island forum, that is the architecture by which the Pacific has dealt with both internal and external issues that needed to be managed. That is the reason why the first visit I made was to Fiji and the first speech I gave in the Pacific was at the Pacific Island Forum, which is a signal about the importance Australia places on that regional architecture.”

Wong additionally identified that Australia had determined to not go to Papua New Guinea throughout its election marketing campaign to keep away from the looks of political interference, however China had no such considerations.

She additionally addressed expectations round future engagement with China, emphasising the necessity for a rules-based international order.

“We have an interest in a world [where] trade and economic engagement is open is free and is predicated on rules, predictable rules and norms. The concern that Australia has raised about the Chinese economic measures against Australia is that they undermine that principle.

“We have a long-standing position, to be fair to both parties of government for decades, that we have seen trade arrangements internationally as being a very important part of what you might call the rules-based order that basically makes sure that nations can deal with each other in ways that are respectful and predictable.”

Australia’s dedication to serving to the area sort out the existential menace of local weather change can be additional on show at present with Wong’s go to to Tonga.

“We said in the election we would bring new energy and more resources to the Pacific. We said that we would have a much more ambitious position on climate which of course is such a central issue for the Pacific island nations,” Wong stated.