Happy and superb they have been. Hundreds of hundreds of Britons lined the streets to kickstart 4 days of partying match for the Queen.

Royal followers younger and outdated waved flags, sang God Save The Queen and held handmade indicators over the obstacles. One merely stated, “thank you”.

Queen Elizabeth watches from the Buckingham Palace balcony through the Trooping the Colour. Credit:AP

Cheers from delighted revellers echoed for miles, bouncing off historic buildings and at occasions drowning out the marching bands. Some individuals gathered beneath the leafy elms had American accents, some had Japanese. So many had travelled from abroad simply to get a glimpse of the lady of the second.

She might not be their queen, however at a time like this, she belongs to the world.

And she didn’t disappoint. Keeping together with her mantra that one needs to be seen to be believed, she appeared twice on Buckingham Palace’s balcony in a pale lavender-coloured costume with pearls and an identical hat. First to examine the troops, then with the following era of the royals.

Again, she balanced on a strolling stick – now a necessity as she battles mobility points. But her face beamed with a smile as crowds roared and the would possibly of the British air drive carried out a shocking fly over.

The Platinum Jubilee celebration for the 96-year-old monarch started at 10am on Thursday (7pm AEST) with the standard Trooping the Colour, which has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for greater than 260 years.

