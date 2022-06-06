Australia news LIVE: RBA expected to lift rates due to inflation; Commonwealth and states to meet on gas crisis; Albanese visits Indonesia

Fresh fruit and greens, cooking oil and staples corresponding to bread and pasta are amongst grocery objects anticipated to climb in value as supermarkets and shops face growing prices alongside provide chains.

Vegetable and fruit costs rose by 6.6 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively within the first three months of 2022, in accordance with newest CPI figures. But buyers hoping for the pinch on their wallets to ease will discover little respite, specialists say.

Fresh fruit and greens, cooking oil and staples corresponding to bread and pasta are amongst grocery objects anticipated to climb in value. Credit:iStock

“In terms of looking forward, we don’t see any relief for the rest of the year,” mentioned Sean Smith, the chief of Frugl, an app that tracks and compares grocery costs. “Overall, the prices are going to go up. And that will continue.”

A perfect storm of things has pushed retail prices increased. These embody border closures throughout COVID which has led to critical labour shortages that big business has now flagged as a priority for the Labor authorities. Floods in Queensland and northern NSW have adversely impacted crops and transportation, whereas Russia’s battle on Ukraine has exacerbated issues by lowering world provide of oil and wheat.

Farmers and retailers have tried to soak up these rising prices over the previous few months, Smith mentioned. But “our view is that they’ve really reached breaking point, and they just can’t absorb any more”.

Read the full article here.