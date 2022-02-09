Australia news LIVE: Religious discrimination bill debate dominates Parliament; total COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

As talked about earlier this morning, former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame will deal with the National Press Club later at the moment.

Their joint speech comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other politicians apologised for the treatment of women in Parliament.

Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have been robust advocates for survivors of sexually abuse. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen/Dominic Lorrimer

Ms Tame labelled yesterday’s apologies “performative” and “last-minute … electioneering stunts”.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has rejected that characterisation.

“I don’t think that is entirely fair,” Senator Birmingham instructed Seven’s breakfast present Sunrise.

“Yesterday was the first parliamentary sitting week in 2022 and the Prime Minister acted on that first recommendation [in the Jenkins report], delivering not just an acknowledgement but a sincere apology, a call to action.

“Last year, we put in place a new independent complaints process for staff to work through – trauma counselling services for individuals, training for all members of Parliament, senators and staff – to undertake.

“There continues to be action delivering on those recommendations received late last year. What you saw yesterday was a very sincere apology and that call for further action and commitment for further action from the PM.”