Australia news LIVE: Religious discrimination bill passes lower house with amendments; nation’s total COVID-19 cases continue to grow

Staying with the federal government’s non secular discrimination package deal, and Labor chief Anthony Albanese held a press convention earlier to debate the amendments that have been pushed by way of by his aspect of politics, members of the crossbench and socially progressive Liberal MPs.

We assist the elimination or the extension of any discrimination laws to cowl discrimination on the idea of faith, or on the idea of religion, however we don’t consider that ought to be at a value of accelerating discrimination towards different teams.

In specific, we have been involved in regards to the influence towards college students who could also be fighting their gender id, or who’ve a sexual orientation which they’re coming to phrases with, and which the stress on a teenager at the moment ought to be one thing that’s revered.

Labor believes very clearly that we have to respect each youngster for who they’re. That is a basic precept we took into the Parliament and have been decided to pursue together with different amendments to enhance the laws because it stood.

The modification carried will prohibit faculties discriminating on the idea of sexual orientation, gender id, relationship, or marital standing. That makes an infinite distinction.

It is unlucky there was division over this course of. This ought to have been one thing that united the nation and took us ahead as one with respect for our widespread humanity.

We’re a various nation, made up of younger and previous, individuals of various ethnicities, totally different religions, totally different sexual orientations. We must respect each Australian for who they’re.

Labor will proceed to argue for added amendments within the Senate if the laws will get there.