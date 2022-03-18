Australia news LIVE: Rescuers continue to search Ukrainian theatre for survivors as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues; Treasurer touts budget repair

Authorities in Mariupol say persons are popping out alive after efficiently hiding in a bomb shelter on the theatre the place a whole lot of individuals, together with kids, have been sheltering, prompting hopes of a miracle within the besieged Ukrainian metropolis.

Local MP Sergiy Taruta made the announcement on Facebook, which was translated by an official adviser to the Ukrainian authorities on Telegram.

The destroyed Mariupol theatre.

“After a terrible and scary night of uncertainty on the morning of the 22nd day of the war, finally good news from Mariupol,” Taruta wrote.

“The bomb shelter withstood! The blockages began to be dismantled and people are coming out alive.”

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter within the grand, columned theatre after their properties have been destroyed in three weeks of combating within the southern port metropolis of 430,000. Satellite imagery from earlier this week, by way of Maxar know-how, confirmed large white letters on the pavement in entrance of and behind the theatre spelling out the phrase “CHILDREN” in Russian to alert warplanes to these inside.

More than a day after the airstrike, there have been no experiences of deaths. With communications disrupted throughout the town and motion troublesome due to shelling and different combating, there have been some conflicting experiences on whether or not anybody had certainly emerged from the rubble.

An official from the native mayor’s workplace, Petro Andrushchenko, informed The Associated Press the theatre had a comparatively fashionable basement bomb shelter designed to face up to air strikes.

The rescue efforts proceed.

with AP, Reuters