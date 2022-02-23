Australia news LIVE: Russia begins invasion of Ukraine as Scott Morrison announces sanctions; Sydney train shutdown fallout continues

Australia’s former most needed fugitive Graham Potter says he’s been “living life” and “avoiding being killed” for the previous 12 years as officers put together to escort him again to Victoria from his Queensland hiding place.

Flanked by senior officers from Victoria Police’s fugitive process pressure as a consequence of his historical past of escaping authorities, the 64-year-old was ushered by way of Cairns airport on Wednesday sure for Victoria, two days after he was arrested in far north Queensland.

Mr Potter in custody at Cairns Airport. Credit:Nine News

There, grinning as he walked by way of the regional airport in handcuffs, he was requested what he’d been doing all this time on the run.

“Living life” and “avoiding being killed” he replied earlier than stating: “You’ll appreciate I can’t talk to you. I’d like to but I can’t at this stage”.

For the previous 12 years, police have launched needed images of Mr Potter showing clean-shaven, with pale pores and skin, combed hair and glasses.

On Wednesday, as he ready to depart the sunshine state flanked by police, the now 64-year-old sported a bushy beard, gray hair pulled again in a ponytail, and a weathered complexion.

Mr Potter had averted seize since 2010 after fleeing Victoria on the eve of a Melbourne Magistrates Court listening to the place he was as a consequence of face fees of conspiracy to commit homicide.

On Monday morning when he was arrested at a house in Ravenshoe, about 120 kilometres south of Cairns.

The following morning Victoria Police detectives had been granted an extradition order to convey Mr Potter again to Melbourne.