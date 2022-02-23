Australia news LIVE: Russia receives fresh sanctions from Australia, US, UK as invasion in Ukraine continues; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dymtro Kuleba, says he’s grateful for the primary spherical of sanctions imposed by Western nations within the 24-hours after Vladimir Putin’s rambling televised handle, which culminated in Russia recognising the 2 japanese breakaway areas of Ukraine.

But in an emphatic tweet, he stated much more was wanted.

“To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now,” Kuleba stated.

“First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them.

“Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now,” he stated.

In a statement, Ukraine’s overseas ministry went additional and warned that Russia would use drive in “any region of the world” if Putin will not be stopped immediately.

“Ukraine calls on the international community to take immediate and tough actions against the aggressor,” the assertion stated.

“The lack of decisive action taken by the international community effectively gives free rein to the Kremlin.

“If we fail to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine today, tomorrow Russia’s military force will be used in any region of the world.”