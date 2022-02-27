Australia news LIVE: Russia sends thousands more troops into Ukraine to intensify invasion; NSW towns hit by major floods

There are large protests in Berlin, the place the German authorities led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has staged an infinite shift in its stance on the Russian invasion and after large worldwide and inner strain agreed to ship anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.

He has additionally stated Germany will now assist kicking Russia out of the SWIFT funds system and that Germany will now decide to spending 2 per cent of its GDP on defence.

Huge protests in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine happen in Berlin, Germany. Credit:AP

Protests have additionally sprung up right here within the UK, at Trafalgar Square in London and in Edinburgh exterior the Russian consulate.

Cat Headly, a lawyer, went alongside and took these images of the protest for us.

Anti-Putin demonstrations happen in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday February 27, 2022. Credit:Cat Headley

She stated round 500 folks attended the protest on Sunday morning native time.

Alexander, a Ukrainian man, joins anti-Putin protests in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 27, 2002. Credit:Cat Headley

Ukrainian man, Alexander stated his household and buddies are in Ukraine, many in Kyiv.

“They are hiding, fighting and I’m here to support them,” he stated.

Irina, from Lithuania, who lives in Scotland attended an anti-Putin rally in Edinburgh on Sunday February 27, 2022 as a result of she says she fears her nation is Putin’s subsequent goal. Credit:Cat Headley

Lithuanian girl Irina stated she feared Putin wouldn’t cease at Ukraine and assault her nation subsequent.

“I came here today for the war to stop and for Putin to stop invasion,” she stated.

“I am from Lithuania but live in Scottish borders. I am scared that we [Lithuania] are next,” she stated.

A protestor holds an indication studying ‘Hong Kongers stand with Ukraine’ at an anti-Putin rally in Edinburgh, February 27, 2022. Credit:Cat Headley

Our thanks once more to Cat Headley, who additionally joined the protest, for sending us these images and insights from Edinburgh.