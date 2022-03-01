Australia news LIVE: Russia-Ukraine war spills into seventh straight day of conflict as more explosions reported in Kyiv; NSW, Queensland floods worsen as Sydney braces for torrential rain

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) says greater than 7000 protesters demonstrating towards Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have been arrested in Russia and Belarus.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in each nations regardless of the danger of fierce State-sanctioned crackdowns.

Policemen carry a younger demonstrator who misplaced consciousness whereas being detained at an motion towards Russia’s assault on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Credit:DMITRI LOVETSKY /AP

The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), citing impartial monitoring information, stated that nearly 6500 had been arrested between February 24 and February 28 throughout 67 Russian cities, though most had been in St Petersburg and Moscow.

An extra 860 had been arrested in Belarus.

“ODIHR notes that peaceful protests in Russia and Belarus have been answered by numerous arbitrary arrests and police intimidation, with riot police on some occasions outnumbering protesters,” the Warsaw-based organisation said in a statement.

“There have also been cases of human rights defenders and journalists being arrested at the protests, or even before they were able to reach them.

“This often excessive use of force by law enforcement is a grave violation of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, core principles of democracy.”