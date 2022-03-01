Australia news LIVE: Russia-Ukraine war spills into seventh straight day of conflict as more explosions reported in Kyiv; NSW, Queensland floods worsen as Sydney braces for torrential rain

Hello and welcome to our continued rolling protection of Russia’s battle on Ukraine.

I’m Latika Bourke in London and I’ll be retaining you updated with developments in a single day.

Heavy combating continues in main cities, though all of them stay below Ukrainian management on day six of the invasion.

In the previous few hours, there was a missile strike on the centre of town of Kharkiv, which Ukrainian officers say is but extra proof that Russia is conducting battle on Ukrainians and concentrating on civilians.

Mihailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky mentioned that Russia’s objective was clear.

“Masks off,” he tweeted.

“Russia is actively shelling city centres, inflicting direct missile and artillery strikes at residential and government areas.

“Russia’s goal is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting with dignity,” he mentioned.

A missile assault on the Kharkiv regional administration. Credit:Twitter

In The Hague, the International Criminal Court’s Prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan mentioned he had opened an investigation saying: “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.”

